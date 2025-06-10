Gonzaga runners Rosina Machu, Logan Hofstee set for NCAA track finals; Mason Lawyer headlines WSU contingent

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The 103rd NCAA Division I men’s outdoor track and field championships along with the 43rd women’s track and field championships begin Wednesday at iconic Hayward Field in Eugene.

Forty-two events – divided equally among the men and women – begin Wednesday and conclude Saturday at the University of Oregon.

Gonzaga will be represented Thursday in the women’s 10,000-meter final. Junior Rosina Machu and freshman and former East Valley High standout Logan Hofstee will join 24 others in the final. The championship race is scheduled for 6:56 p.m.

Machu and Hofstee qualified for the national finals by finishing in the top 12 in the semifinal in College Station, Texas. Machu, from Boise, matched her 2024 performance by finishing third in a time of 33 minutes, 50.76 seconds. Hofstee became the first freshman in Gonzaga history to make an NCAA final by placing 11th in 34:30.82.

It’s the first time Gonzaga has qualified two athletes to the NCAA meet in the same event.

“This is what we worked hard for all season just to get to be out here in this environment with the crowd and competition,” Machu said after the semifinal.

“It means so much, this program has made such a huge step forward, not with me but the girls in general,” Hofstee said. “I couldn’t do it without them … without my family.”

Washington State’s men qualified junior sprinter Mason Lawyer (100, 200 and 4x100 relay), which set a school record at the West Regional. Joining Lawyer in the relay are Bryson Stubblefield, Parker Duskin and Keenan Kuntz. Lawyer, from Boise, will run in three semifinals Wednesday.

WSU sophomore Evans Kuri, from Eldorat, Kenya, will compete in the men’s 10,000 – also on Wednesday.