Toddler from WA dies after wandering out of hotel and into river, Oregon police say

By Helena Wegner (Tacoma) News Tribune

TACOMA – A 3-year-old died after wandering out of a hotel room and going into an Oregon river, police said.

Authorities responded at about 9:10 a.m. Saturday to the Columbia River Hotel and Conference Center, the city of The Dalles Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The toddler, who was almost 4, left the hotel and walked into the Columbia River, police said.

When the family from Washington noticed the child missing, they called authorities and began searching for the child, police said.

Police said the toddler was found near the river’s shoreline.

The child was rushed to a hospital where the toddler was pronounced dead, police said. The child’s name has not been publicly released.

The Columbia River divides Washington and Oregon.

The Dalles is about an 85-mile drive east from Portland.