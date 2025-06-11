Donut Parade no longer 24/7 spot for fresh treats

From staff reports

The Donut Parade, 2152 N. Hamilton St., has been serving the Gonzaga University area since 1968. Its doughnuts, from classic maple bars and apple fritters to more adventurous bacon-donut-wrapped hot dogs, draw plenty of eaters at all hours, 24/7.

But due to safety issues, the owners have announced a change in hours, which began June 1.

“I have been watching carefully and considering whether we should continue being open all night for the last couple months, and a couple nights ago we had an incident that finalized the decision for me,” said a post on the Donut Parade Spokane Facebook page. “None of the issues have involved physical violence, but getting yelled at by someone who refuses to leave the store is no fun, to put it mildly.”

The shop will now be open from from 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. daily.

Donut Parade employees have noted issues with late-night patrons not being respectful of the space or of the workers.

” … 98% of folks who come in at night are 100% awesome and polite, but unfortunately the remaining 2% have created an environment that has caused us to make the decision to close the doors at night.”

The owner said they will re-evaluate going back to a 24-hour operation in a few months, but in the meantime offered this: “To our customers at night. Thank you for coming in and doing homework, hanging with friends and keeping our staff company. We will miss you.”

No employees were laid off amid the change in hours.

Donut Parade also offers a happy hour – 50% off remaining stock – from 9 p.m. to closing.

“Thank you to all our customers all hours of the day for making Donut Parade fun,” the Facebook post read. “We love serving you!”