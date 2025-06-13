Spokane Chiefs captain Berkly Catton wins CHL Sportsman of the Year honor

TORONTO – Spokane Chiefs captain and Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton was named the Canadian Hockey League Sportsman of the Year during the 2025 CHL Awards ceremony on Friday.

The award is given out annually to the most sportsmanlike player in the Canadian Hockey League, comprised of the Western Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Catton is the second Chiefs player to earn the award, joining Pat Falloon in 1990-91.

The 19-year-old from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, surpassed 100 points for the second consecutive season, recording 109 points (38 goals, 71 assist) while taking only 30 penalty minutes in 57 games.

Catton finished third in WHL scoring, ranking 12th in goals, fourth in assists, and fifth in plus/minus (+46), all while posting a career low in penalty minutes.

Named the 37th captain in Chiefs history before the 2024–25 season, the Kraken prospect dominated the postseason, leading all players with 42 points in 20 games as he helped guide Spokane to the WHL Championship Series.

Catton was selected by the Kraken No. 8 overall in the 2024 NHL draft.

Chiefs forward and Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall was a finalist for Top Scorer award.

Other WHL winners were Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat, CHL Player of the Year; and Landon DuPont, Everett, CHL Rookie of the Year.