On the Air
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix (sprint race) FS1
7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (second practice) FS1
8 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (second practice) FS1
10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (qualification) FS1
11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (qualifying) FS1
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Sci Aps 200 KSKN
Baseball, College World Series
4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ESPN
Baseball, MLB
9:10 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay or Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB
11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root / MLB
1:05 p.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh FS1
4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Fox 28
7:05 p.m.: Cleveland at Athletics MLB
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ABC
5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA
Combat sports
9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ESPN
Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ABC
Football, CFL
1 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC CBS Sports
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf
11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC
Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf
Lacrosse, PLL
1 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN
4 p.m.: Boston at Maryland ESPN2
Rugby, MLR
10 a.m.: Chicago at New England ESPN2
6 p.m.: Houston at Utah ESPN2
Soccer, men
1 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Miami KSKN
4 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+
4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Canada vs. Curacao FS1
6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. River Plate TBS
7 p.m.: Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1
Soccer, NWSL
4:30 p.m.: Bay at Gotham Ion
7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Ion
Volleyball, Nations League
7:30 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands CBS Sports
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, MILB
7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM
