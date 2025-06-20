The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: MotoGP: Italian Grand Prix (sprint race) FS1

7 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (second practice) FS1

8 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (second practice) FS1

10:30 a.m.: Indy NXT: Road America Grand Prix (qualification) FS1

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar: XPEL Grand Prix at Road America (qualifying) FS1

12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Sci Aps 200 KSKN

Baseball, College World Series

4 p.m.: Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana State ESPN

Baseball, MLB

9:10 a.m.: Detroit at Tampa Bay or Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees MLB

11 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Root / MLB

1:05 p.m.: Texas at Pittsburgh FS1

4 p.m.: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees or Detroit at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia Fox 28

7:05 p.m.: Cleveland at Athletics MLB

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ABC

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Minnesota NBA

Combat sports

9 a.m.: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ESPN

Noon: UFC Fight Night: Rountree vs. Hill ABC

Football, CFL

1 p.m.: Ottawa at Calgary CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at BC CBS Sports

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: Travelers Championship Golf

11 a.m.: Women’s PGA Championship NBC

Noon: Senior: Companies Championship Golf

Lacrosse, PLL

1 p.m.: New York at Philadelphia ESPN

4 p.m.: Boston at Maryland ESPN2

Rugby, MLR

10 a.m.: Chicago at New England ESPN2

6 p.m.: Houston at Utah ESPN2

Soccer, men

1 p.m.: USLC: Detroit at Miami KSKN

4 p.m.: USL1: Spokane at Richmond ESPN+

4 p.m.: Gold Cup: Canada vs. Curacao FS1

6 p.m.: Club World Cup: Monterrey vs. River Plate TBS

7 p.m.: Gold Cup: El Salvador vs. Honduras FS1

Soccer, NWSL

4:30 p.m.: Bay at Gotham Ion

7 p.m.: Chicago at Portland Ion

Volleyball, Nations League

7:30 a.m.: United States vs. Netherlands CBS Sports

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Seattle at Chicago Cubs 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, MILB

7:05 p.m.: Everett at Spokane 1510-AM / 103.5-FM

All events subject to change