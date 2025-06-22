The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Washington records

By Mary Beth Donelan marybethd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5485

Bankruptcies

Chapter 7

Kylee Keala Arquero, Spokane; debts of $486,730.

William Joseph Harrington, Spokane; debts of $216,329.

Adrienne Maxine Lavonn-Miller, Newport, Wash.; debts of $189,564.

Rachelle Loreen Cultice, Ephrata, Wash.; debts of $573,518.

Brielle Marina Addison, Spokane; debts of $45,182.

Melbourn E. Munter, Liberty Lake; debts of $42,009.

Ronnie Raul Ruiz, Spokane; debts of $13,607.

John R. Spencer, Spokane; debts of $129,024.

Marcus Harold Bates and Sydney Marie Bates, Spokane Valley; debts of $87,919.

Ronald Paul Dach and Kathleen Marie Dach, Spokane; debts of $73,043.

Robert S. Burns and Sabrina M. Burns, Spokane; debts of $324,650.

Carol Marie Clouse, Cheney; debts of $56,216.

David Leo Cleary and Ann Marie Cleary, Spokane; debts of $173,890.

Danielle Elizabeth Novak, Spokane; debts of $68,992.

Kayelee Alexander and Tylor Alexander, Colville; debts of $109,782.

Brandon Rivera Hernandez, Moses Lake; debts of $12,680.

Chapter 13

Jeffery Gene Dixon, Spokane; debts of $193,598.

Richard Henry Randall, Spokane Valley; debts of $173,573.

Gary Michael Cowee and Shannon Crystal Cowee, Spokane Valley; debts of $271,177.