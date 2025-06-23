Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bryan M. Wais and Lillian A. Carruthers, both of Spokane.

Cadan D. Kirkpatrick and Erica E. Masters, both of Spokane.

Kaden T. Hoffman, of Elk, and Helena A. McMahon, of Newport, Wash.

Joshua M. Thomas and Celeste E. Todd, both of Spokane.

Nathan A. Nienau, of Coeur d’Alene, and Elisha D. Roles, of Hayden.

Raul E. Bedolla, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Rachel L. Long, of Airway Heights.

Ryley L. Hovde and Erin A. Deandre, both of Spokane.

Say R. Moo and Sein S. Mu, both of Spokane.

George R. Koons and Katherine L. Riordan, both of Spokane.

Jeremy A. Schreiber, of Spokane Valley, and Alexis L. Aitken, of Greenacres.

Carlos L. Ramos and Victoria L. Holland, both of Spokane.

Travis R. Keene and Ashley N. Barton, both of Spokane.

Shane T. Pauly and Hannah L. Tomsha, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Warner and Jennica D. Hall, both of Spokane.

Joshua R. Morales and Allie M. Rezac, both of Coeur d’Alene.

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

Karl Larson and April Larson v. Estate of William F. Murphy, Jr. and Bradley C. Crockett, complaint for damages.

Eagle Point Apartment LLC v. Andy York, property damages.

Kevin Saw v. Veronica Ruiz, restitution of premises.

Homesite Insurance Co. v. Donna K. Bercier, property damages.

Central Investments Agency LLC v. Timothy Dobbs, restitution of premises.

Lakeshore Corporation v. Joseph Scalise, et al., restitution of premises.

Sarah E. Byers, et al. v. Delone D. Krueger, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Xitlally Family Trust v. Geraldine A. Pelissier, et al., restitution of premises.

Mary Charles v. Kathy T. Kinderman, Paul D. Kinderman, Tracey L. Allers, James H. Allers and Cheryl M. Rohrig, complaint.

Homesite Insurance Co. v. Donna K. Bercier, complaint.

Emily Holmquist v. Beneficial In-Home Care Inc., jury trial requested.

Garrett Vanhalderan and Emerald Dumas v. Honnold Enterprises LLC, Tomlinson Sotheby’s International Real Estate and Windermere Liberty Lake, complaint.

Kimberly A. Helm v. Brandon W. Higgins, complaint.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions LTD v. Eller Corporation, complaint.

Denise Nelson v. Day Management Corp. and Forrest Grivetti, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Borden, Lisa A. and Cook, Duane R.

Fosseen, Ellen R. and Brian R.

Henneman. Richard R. and Amber R.

Coxon, Allan B. and Annette M.

Sprenkle, Alex D. and Infante, Laura E.

Brundige, Jerry D. and Karla A.

Yancy, Erykah E. and Demarcus D.

Gulati, Nathan S. and Haillie M. R.

Cavitt, Isiah J. and Jordyn R.

Farrar, Juanita M. and Milton W. P., Jr.

Vogel, Kristin E. and Mark E.

Palmer, Robert L. and Lynn M.

Swindle, Tristan W. and Beard, Liberty P.

Chialastri, Timothy J., Sr. and Kendra B.

Anderson, Patricia and Mark

Leu, Tyler B. and Zoe F.

Uwamahoro, Juliete and Ntarindwa, Emmanuel

Williams, Travis M. and Brooke D.

Almaguer, Emily L. and John D.

Bonnet, Bailey J. and Kelly, Olyvia L.

Dolan, Amy and Christopher D.

Fry, Solomon and Reva

Baha, Sahar and Arash

El Kherwily, Aliaa and Mohamed, Tarek

Welpton, Robert J. E. and Shadoe

McCarthy, Patrick and Heather

Dansby, Donna and Marcus

Stratte, Sarah and Nathan D.

Etherton, Katharine and Christopher

Singh, Jamie L. and Steve Allison

Materne, Dianna C. and Rodney A., Jr.

Stephenson, Ashton M. and Savannah M.

Frank, Melissa L. and Jason D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Shane J. Lavoie, 55; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Ian I. Tanner, 44; 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft, criminal mischief and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Soros Phillipo, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Bandon Vanlanham, 29; 239 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Blaze E. Vela, 34; $815 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to domestic stalking.

Keith B. Cowen, 34; $15 restitution, 22 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic robbery, order violation, second-degree domestic theft and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Joshua Shorb, 40; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Ismael M. Tarango, 48; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Randy L. McFarland, 66; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Ezra J. Evans, 24; $25 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Raymond Nelson, also known as Raymond L. Nelson, 68; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Tyshawn D. Eaton, 19; 90 days in jail, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Ryan Collins, 53; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Drew Hogan, 33; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Joan M. Mejia, also known as Joan M. Mejia-Buitrago, 38; 53 days in jail with credit given for 53 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Jacob A. Northrup, 36; $15 restitution, two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, domestic stalking and order violation.

Zachary J. Hawthorne, also known as Zachary J. Schackel and Zachary J. Hawthorne-Schackel, 39; 180 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Justin D. Haylett, 21; 123 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Barry A. Roemer, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Tyler J. Larson, 27; 135 days in jail with credit given for 135 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and domestic stalking.

David R. Spencer, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Otis C. Shaw, 51; 40 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Sarah Michael, 51; 15 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Mileeyah N. Brough-Peckham, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Clayton W. Davis, 28; $990.50 fine, eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Todd A. Killgore, 50; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, third-degree malicious mischief.

Jada A. Douglass, 27; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dayne A. Klundt, 42; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.