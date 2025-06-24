Travis Decker remains at large. Authorities say there’s ‘no certain evidence’ he’s alive

Federal agents search for Travis Decker earlier this month, near Peshastin, Wash. Cadaver dogs have since joined the search for Decker, with authorities believing that he could possibly have died in the wilderness. (Nick Wagner/Seattle Times)

As the search for an ex-U.S. Army solider from Wenatchee accused of kidnapping and killing his three young daughters enters its fourth week, authorities say there’s “no certain evidence” that he is alive.

It’s believed that 25 days ago 32-year-old Travis Decker killed his three daughters – 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn – at the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, Washington, then fled on foot into the nearby mountains.

After he failed to return the girls from a scheduled custody visit May 30, their mother, Whitney Decker, contacted the Wenatchee Police Department. Over the following days, authorities tracked Decker’s truck to the campground. On June 2, the girls’ bodies were found 70 yards away down an embankment, zip-tied and asphyxiated with plastic bags, court records state. Zip ties and bags were also strewn about the campsite, and bloody handprints were found on the truck. Police also found personal items like blankets, car seats, food and a wallet.

The grisly scene led to a massive manhunt involving dozens of agencies and hundreds of people.

Search teams have scoured the dense wilderness looking for Decker. Earlier in their search, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that a group of hikers spotted a solo hiker in the area who appeared to be ill-prepared for the conditions. The tracking teams spotted the hiker from a helicopter flying near Colchuck Lake, but the person ran from sight as the aircraft passed.

It’s unclear whether those sightings led to anything.

As days go by with no sign of Decker, the belief that he is alive is dwindling.

Some resources are being redirected to recover Decker’s body in case he died during the search, according to a news release from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

“At this time, there is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area,” the release reads. “Seemingly strong early leads gave way to less convincing proofs over the last two weeks of searching. Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice. And Decker remains a danger to the public as long as he’s at large.”

The release emphasizes that deputies have maintained extra patrols in and around the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty and Lauderdale. The U.S. Marshals Service is using its fugitive-finding resources to track whether he’s escaped the search area.

In an interview with USA Today, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison disclosed that cadaver dogs are set to deploy this week.

Decker is charged in Chelan County with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. He also faces a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Whitney Decker spoke publicly at a memorial service Friday for the first time since her daughters’ deaths.

“I truly hope that the legacy of the girls’ lives lives on in everyone’s heart forever,” she said through tears. “They were incredible.”

Decker was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts. He is 5 -foot-8 with black hair, brown eyes and several identifying arm and torso tattoos. Police caution he poses a risk if he is approached. Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (509) 667-6845.