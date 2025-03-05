Port of Subs coming to Spokane, Coeur d’Alene

Port of Subs has plans to open at least 10 restaurants in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, starting with its first location later this summer in Kennewick. (Courtesy of Port of Subs)

Ben Pearson kind of has a thing about serving subs.

The Mead High School graduate, who served most of an eight-year career on a nuclear submarine for the U.S. Navy, has signed on as a regional developer who will work with other franchisees to open about 10 local Port of Subs restaurants in Spokane, the Tri-Cities and Coeur d’Alene.

So a guy who once served on submarines could finish his career serving submarine sandwiches.

“That’s a coincidence,” Pearson said of his submarine career, from which he retired from the Navy as a Petty Officer First Class, “but a comical coincidence.”

The first restaurant will likely open sometime around September in Kennewick, where Pearson has called home for the past 15 years. After serving on the USS Ohio, a 560-foot-nuclear-powered-ballistic-missile submarine, Pearson worked as the senior manager of hydrogeneration for the Grant County PUD.

“I was just ready to do something new and different,” Pearson said. “I’ve always had entrepreneurial aspirations. I had been looking for an opportunity to make that happen that isn’t extremely risky for myself and my family.”

Then he came across Port of Subs, which was looking for regional developers to help manage the company’s expansion.

Port of Subs makes fresh-to-order sandwiches while the customer looks on, comparable to Subway. The chain offers hot subs, cold subs and wraps, salads, breakfast items, basked desserts and drinks.

Specific subs include the Classic Sub #1, with ham, salami, capicolla, pepperoni, provolone cheese and the guest’s choice of toppings, like shredded lettuce, tomato, oregano, Pomace Olive Oil and red wine vinegar, or the warmed Grilled Chicken Buffalo melt with grilled chicken strips, provolone and Frank’s Red Sauce. Subs can be ordered in 5-, 8-, 12- or 24-inch lengths.

“I had never heard of it before. There are a couple locations on the West Side near Seattle. I tried the food,” he said. “It was incredible. It’s probably the best sub sandwich I ever had at a restaurant.”

Port of Subs is owned by parent company Area 15 Ventures, which is based in Colorado. Port of Subs is using the regional developer program to coordinate other franchisees, who would then operate individual restaurants.

“They have a phenomenal business plan and model to expand this nationwide,” Pearson said.

Area 15 Ventures is led by Dave Liniger, who is also the chairman and co-founder of RE/MAX realty company. Area 15 recently hired regional developers in Washington, D.C., Florida, Texas and Arizona.

“There’s a lot of national food chains, but Port of Subs is really a community-central brand,” Pearson said. “They really lean into the community and want to be part of the community. They want to be locally owned … and be a positive influence. That’s a big part of the business.”

Coming to Spokane

Plans remain underway to open the first restaurant later this summer in Kennewick. Pearson hopes to also help set up restaurants in Spokane, Pasco, Walla Walla, Ritzville Richland and Coeur d’Alene.

The timing for the restaurants will depend in signing franchisees and finding locations.

“We look forward to continuing our expansion into the Pacific Northwest with a dedicated regional developer leading the way,” Healey Mendicino, president of Port of Subs, said in a news release.

“Ben’s experience and familiarity with the region perfectly prepare him to lead our brand expansion in Washington. Port of Subs has been driving rapid growth, and we’re thrilled to continue to attract dedicated entrepreneurs like Ben to our growing brand.”

Pearson, 45, grew up in Colville before moving to Spokane to attend high school. His brother and sister both have families in the Lilac City.

“Tri-Cities is a booming area. A lot of people are moving here,” he said.

He hopes to contribute to that economic success.

“A lot of people may not know what Port of Subs is. Subway is a very well known brand,” Pearson said. “But Port of Subs is really focused on customer service and the community and they have really high-quality food. I think that’s what will separate Port of Subs from the competition.”