‘A man who lived with purpose and courage’: Longtime Spokane Police jailer known as force’s strongest honored 105 years after inmate killed him

Spokane Police Department Officer William Nelson was the “oldest, and by all accounts, the strongest man” in the department when a downtown jail inmate attacked and killed the 64-year-old jailer 105 years ago, according to Police Chief Kevin Hall.

“Standing over 6 feet tall and weighing more than 250 pounds, he was a formidable presence,” Hall said of Nelson. “He was an expert boxer, fearless in the face of danger and steadfast in his duty. But beyond his physical strength, he was known for his dedication, his sense of justice and his deep commitment to upholding the law.”

On Wednesday, exactly 105 years after Nelson’s death, the Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project unveiled a sign honoring the slain officer at the southwest corner of Wall Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard, near where the city jail once operated.

The sign reads, “Officer William D Nelson, E.O.W. 03/19/1920.” “E.O.W.” stands for “end of watch.”

Spokane Police Capt. Tracie Meidl, who is part of the project, said the memorial signs are placed to remind the community of officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and to show the officer’s family members they will never be forgotten.

“This project dedicates signs to the nearest location that officers have lost their life in the line of duty and given their ultimate sacrifice,” Meidl said.

On the morning of March 19, 1920, Nelson entered the cell of “a violent and unstable prisoner, a routine action that tragically turned into a fatal struggle,” Hall told the small gathering Wednesday afternoon.

The inmate was 35-year-old Steve Potaskey, whose last name had various other spellings in newspaper reports from the time.

Potaskey was arrested the previous evening as an “insanity suspect,” according to information provided by Spokane police.

Officers were sent to Madison Street and Grace Avenue in north Spokane after it was reported a “crazy man was running loose” there, according to newspaper clippings. They located and chased Potaskey, who ran into a house, took off his hat and coat and was washing his hair when officers grabbed him.

The arresting officer noted the suspect appeared insane and had violent tendencies, police said.

At 6:50 a.m. the next day, officers heard screams coming from the jail area. They responded and found Nelson dead on the floor.

Officers eventually cornered and overpowered Potaskey, who was wandering aimlessly in the jail, after a more than 15-minute battle with the suspect, police said.

One officer said he and two other officers hit Potaskey a few times with the barrels of their revolvers before he quit fighting, according to newspaper clippings. One man said he saw Potaskey had one shoe off and walked around the jail breaking out windows with the shoe before officers subdued him.

“Though he fought valiantly, he was overcome in battle that cost him his life,” Hall said of Nelson. “Even in his final moments, he demonstrated the bravery that had defined his decades of service.”

Nelson had a welt on the side of his head and bruises across his throat. The coroner said he most likely died from a fractured skull.

Hall said Nelson served as a Spokane police jailer for nearly 30 years. Hall called Nelson a “pillar of strength,” “a leader among his peers” and a man who carried his badge with the “utmost integrity.”

The Spokane police and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office honor guards lifted a blue blanket and revealed the new sign, which was placed atop a metal post similar to the surrounding downtown street signs.

“While we mourn the loss of one of our own, we also celebrate the life of a man who lived with purpose and courage, a man whose commitment to justice will never be forgotten,” Hall said. “His badge, his name and his sacrifice will forever be etched in the history of the Spokane Police Department. He was a protector, a fighter and, above all, a hero.”

Hall said Nelson left behind his wife and an 18-year-old daughter.

Potaskey claimed to have no memory of Nelson’s death, police said. According to newspaper reports, Potaskey then admitted to striking Nelson several times and that Nelson fell and struck his head.

He was placed in the criminally insane ward at Eastern State Hospital before he was deported to Poland in 1921, according to police.

Greg Davis, Nelson’s great-grandson, told The Spokesman-Review by phone Wednesday that he never knew Nelson since he was born 30 years after he died, but his family spoke about him and visited his grave, at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, several times when he was younger.

He said Nelson’s service inspired Davis’ father to be a Spokane police officer.

Davis, who lives in Lincoln County, said every story he reads about Nelson mentions he was the strongest person at the police department.

“I do know he was a very physically fit person,” Davis said.

He said he appreciates the memorial project’s efforts in recognizing Nelson and plans to see the signage soon.

Twenty-nine law enforcement officers, including four police dogs, in Spokane County have died in the line of duty, according to Susan S. Walker, co-chair of the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project. The Spokane Regional Fallen Officers Memorial Project is under the umbrella of Walker’s organization.

Sixteen, including one dog, of the 29 were Spokane police officers. Seven, including three dogs, were from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The memorial project organizations have dedicated signs to 14 of the officers since they started in 2019. The rest of them will be honored in the coming years, including two more this year.

“It means so much to those families that we haven’t forgot,” Walker said, “so it’s just kind of our mission to make sure that they’re not forgotten.”