Dear Annie: Walking on eggshells: When control becomes abuse

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: Lately, I’ve been struggling with my husband’s temper, and I don’t know what to do. When things don’t go his way – whether it’s something small like dinner plans or something bigger like finances – he lashes out. He calls me names, belittles me and makes me feel like I’m always in the wrong. I try to keep the peace, but it feels like nothing I do is ever good enough.

One thing that really bothers me is that he’s started throwing away my makeup, telling me I don’t need it. It feels controlling, as if he’s trying to dictate how I should look or what I’m allowed to do. I’ve tried talking to him about how much this hurts me, but he brushes it off or gets defensive. I’m starting to feel like I’m walking on eggshells in my own home.

I love my husband, but I’m worried that this behavior isn’t normal – or worse, that it could escalate. Am I overreacting? Is there a way to get through to him and make him see how his actions are affecting me? Or is this a sign of something deeper that I need to take more seriously? – Feeling Trapped

Dear Trapped: You are feeling trapped because that is exactly what your husband is trying to do to you. His behavior is controlling and abusive; it sounds like it is getting worse, and it absolutely must stop. You are smart to recognize the warning signs and to reach out for advice.

Calling you names, belittling you and throwing away your belongings – especially personal items like your makeup – are all tactics meant to undermine your confidence and make you feel powerless. This is not about the makeup; it’s about control. The fact that you’re walking on eggshells around him is a serious red flag.

You are not overreacting. You deserve to be treated with kindness, love and respect in your own home. A healthy relationship does not include name-calling, intimidation or dismissing your feelings. If talking to him only leads to more anger and defensiveness, it’s time to set clear boundaries for yourself. Consider reaching out to a trusted friend, family member or even a professional counselor who can help you navigate this situation safely.

If his behavior escalates or you feel threatened, please don’t hesitate to seek support from a domestic abuse hotline.

