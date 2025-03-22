Spokane Velocity concede second-half goal, loses 1-0 to Naples

By John Allison The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Velocity conceded an early second-half goal, but could not answer with one of their own, as they fell short in a 1-0 loss to expansion club FC Naples (2-0-1) Saturday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Forward Karsen Henderlong shined for Naples as he scored the game’s only goal. In the 55th minute, Henderlong rebounded his own shot off a deflection from Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez, and from just a few feet out, tapped it into the back of the frame, giving Naples the lead, and the win.

For the first 45 minutes, both sides struggled to find any offensive momentum, and neither could muster up many shots. Spokane had just three shot attempts to Naples’ four.

By the end of the match, the Velocity held the advantage in shots attempted with 12 total to Naples’ six. While they had plenty of opportunities to score, eight of those did not come until the last half-hour, and only one of them were on target.

Spokane midfielder Luis Gil credited Naples’ defense for his team’s difficulties getting shots on frame.

“They made it compact in the midfield. So, it was hard to sometimes get clear shots. Sometimes you just need to risk it and you know, get a couple of shots off to test the goalkeeper, test the defense.” He added, “we did really well getting out wide and getting crosses in, but at the end of the day, you got to put it in the back of the net.”

Naples seemingly maintained control of the ball for much of the half as they held a 5.8% possession advantage in the first 30 minutes. But later, the home team turned the tide, ending the day with 63% possession.

“They weren’t a team that really pressured, and they get one easy goal, and next thing you know, they are just sitting back, which changes the game a little bit for us too,” Gil said. “That’s why we had a little bit more possession towards the end of the game.”

While the Velocity eventually showed signs of life on the offensive side, it came later than they had hoped.

“We were passive up until Naples scored the goal and then we got a wakeup call and started to show a little bit more who we want to be in attack,” Spokane head coach Leigh Veidman said.

Velocity newcomer Shavon John-Brown also shared his thoughts on the loss.

“The mentality wasn’t there from the start. Just the way we finished the game, just got to try to have that in the start of the game… like coach said, all of us should be mad about it right now. We go home and reflect on it. Sleep on it and then tomorrow’s a new day.”

Next week, Spokane travels to South Carolina where they will take on third-place Greenville Triumph (1-0-1) Saturday at Paladin Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.