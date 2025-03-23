Karen Mobley’s ‘Big Doodles’ transforms Entropy space, transports viewers to favorite landscapes

When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, through March 31; Karen Mobley will be at the gallery from 1-3 p.m. Sunday

On the top floor of Entropy – the art gallery, record and vintage store located downtown – Karen Mobley is showing off some “Big Doodles.”

“For several years, I have been making what I call ‘doodles’ – small paintings with watercolor without too much of a plan,” Mobley wrote in her gallery announcement.

Mobley is a local artist and poet whose work has been showcased throughout the city.

Big Doodles stands out with its large-scale watercolors that loosely capture some of Mobley’s favorite outdoor spaces.

“The landscape aspects of these paintings are from some of my favorite places for walking or in my front garden. While I am sentimental about the places I like, I want the pieces to be evocative of places that anyone can see or imagine,” Mobley told The Spokesman-Review.

Viewers can look at a painting and be reminded of a different time or place that is special to them.

“I decided to keep going with the very informal and spontaneous process I started during the COVID-19 shutdown, where I was working loosely on paper pinned to the wall,” Mobley said.

Due to the unique architecture of Entropy, Mobley created works that would complement the space. Each piece of art is on a long curved wall roughly 10 feet apart.

Unlike many other shows she’s done, “Big Doodles” contains a lot of large pieces of art. Mobley hopes to continue doing larger works, although some shows and galleries require much smaller works.

“There aren’t many spaces where 10-foot paintings fit easily, and of course, I try to make work that fits in my van,” Mobley said.

Mobley hopes the fun colors in “Big Doodles” can be uplifting at a time when many people are feeling stressed. The show can be seen from the ground floor but is best observed once you climb the spiral staircase.

“Big Doodle Sunlight” is what Mobley is most proud of, replicating the view she sees out the front window of the home she grew up in. She usually says her latest piece is her favorite, but “Sunlight” holds a deep fondness.

Mobley has many projects in the near future including another gallery show that will be announced soon.

“I try to submit 100 opportunities for art exhibitions, poetry publication and for other projects every year,” Mobley said.