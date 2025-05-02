Tri-City starter Logan Britt sharp through five, Spokane Indians fall at Tri-City 8-2

PASCO – Tri-City starting pitcher Logan Britt was sharp for five innings and the Spokane Indians lost to the Tri-City Dust Devils 8-2 in the fourth of a six-game High-A Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Friday.

The Indians fell to 12-13.

Indians leadoff hitter Jared Thomas deposited the first pitch of the game from Britt over the wall in straightaway center field for his fifth home run of the season. But that’s all they would muster against the 24-year-old righty.

Meanwhile, the Dust Devils jumped all over Indians starter Jordy Vargas.

Adrian Plascencia answered Thomas’ clout with a first-pitch homer in the bottom of the first.

Vargas found more trouble in the second. Tri-City (13-12) loaded the bases on a single, error and walk, then Rio Foster ripped a single through the left side and two runs scored. Vargas struck out Randy De Jesus but met his pitch count and was replaced by Braxton Hyde.

Hyde walked Ryan Nicholson, then Alexander Ramirez singled in two more. Anthony Scull doubled, and Tri-City’s lead grew to 7-1.

Vargas was charged with five runs, just two earned due to the fielding error.

After allowing the first inning homer, Britt retired 15 of the next 17 batters through the fifth inning. He allowed two hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

The Indians got a run in the seventh on an RBI double by Jean Perez, then loaded the bases with two down, bringing up Thomas to face reliever A.J. Block, a lefty out of Washington State. Block struck out Thomas on three pitches.