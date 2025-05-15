15-year-old felon tied to burglary, other Deer Park crimes arrested

A 15-year-old convicted felon believed to be connected to a gas station burglary and shooting this month in Deer Park was arrested Tuesday after running from deputies trying to search the teen’s home, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, whose name was not released because he is a minor, was booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree commercial burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft and obstructing law enforcement, according to a sheriff’s office news release. He was earlier convicted of third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and commercial burglary, the release said.

Deputies were called May 5 to Expressway at 115 E. Crawford Street, for a reported burglary, the release said. Deputies were told two male suspects, believed to be juveniles and wearing masks, broke a window to enter the business. The suspects stole cash, vapes, cigars, Brisk Iced Tea and two cans of beer.

Two days later, deputies responded to a shooting on East B Street near South Colville Road and found three bullet holes in a vehicle, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the 15-year-old suspect’s residence near East Crawford Street and South Weber Road, the sheriff’s office said. Detectives served the warrant Tuesday and said the suspect at the home was uncooperative.

He eventually left the residence displaying his middle finger toward deputies and refused to follow their commands, including that he was under arrest, according to the release. The teen then ran before eventually surrendering to awaiting deputies.

Inside the teen’s room, detectives recovered several vape pens still in their packaging and clothing he appeared to be wearing at the time of the burglary.

The investigation continues and additional arrests and charges are possible.

Anyone with information about the recent criminal activity believed to be associated with the juveniles or who can provide information on property or other evidence is asked to call Detective Bradley Humphrey at (509) 477-3028.