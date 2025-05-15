The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Mustang crashes through front of River Park Square

A Ford Mustang crashed into the front entrance of River Park Square on Thursday night in downtown Spokane. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A driver of a Ford Mustang slammed into the front of the well-known River Park Square mall entrance, shattering glass windows and leaving bricks strewn on the ground Thursday night in downtown Spokane.

The driver of the newer-model Mustang was injured and taken to the hospital, according to Spokane Police Department Lt. Jay Kernkamp. No one else was in the vehicle.

Kernkamp said police received reports of the Mustang driver traveling on Main Avenue before colliding with a vehicle, losing control and crashing into the mall.

Kernkamp said at the time he didn’t know whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. No one else was injured.

The Mustang’s front end was significantly damaged.

The PulsePoint application indicated the crash happened about 8:55 p.m.