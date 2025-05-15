‘Napoleon Dynamite’ actor to feature in Spokane Community College production on immigrant experience

Student performers for the program “Possible Dream” are: front row, left to right, Daniel Mallan, Emilliano Zamora, Kylia Holt; back row: Chelsey Kicking Woman, Sarahi Jimenez, Skylah Tom and Jessica Garcia. The speakers will hold their posters while they perform. Actor Efren Ramirez, remembered for his role in “Napoleon Dynamite,” will be part of the program. The students will perform Thursday at Spokane Community College. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Sarahi Jimenez, a student at Spokane Community College, held up a poster that read “Sí, se puede” – “Yes, you can” in English – during a final rehearsal Wednesday afternoon at the SCC Lair Auditorium.

The phrase has become a rallying cry for immigrants and multicultural communities in the U.S., including students in Spokane who will share their personal journeys in a production Thursday morning.

SCC students will take the stage alongside actor Efren Ramirez, who’s best known for his role as Pedro Sanchez in the 2004 cult classic “Napoleon Dynamite.” The show, “A Possible Dream,” starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Lair Auditorium. Each student, all from different cultural backgrounds, will play a role expressing the challenges and hopes of immigrants and multicultural communities in pursuit of the American dream.

This production is being presented by SCC’s Latin and Native American student organizations and the Center for Inclusion and Diversity, in partnership with local artist and composer Duch 1-1.

Lacey Bacon Abrahamson, an enrolled member of the Shoshone Bannock Tribe; Tanisha Rattler, representing the Blackfeet Nation; and Josiah Begay, who is Navajo, Little Shell Chippewa and Sicangu Lakota, will also be part of the production.

“This really is a dream,” said Christina Mitma-Momono, an English as a Second Language instructor at the community college.

Mitma-Momono, also the advisor for the Native American Student Organization, is overseeing the production. She said they’ve been working on the performance since January, editing and reworking scripts to ensure each student’s story fits the overall theme.

Some of these changes, she added, came after Ramirez agreed to participate and share his experience as a Latino actor navigating marginalized spaces.

“We tried to think, ‘How can we use what his outline was, and merge our outlines but still recognize and allow the students to have their voices?’ I just keep telling them, this is not just from you, it’s from your heart, from your ancestors, from your family, from all your struggles, all your joys, and you’re going to send all that love out into the world,” Mitma-Momono said.

In a statement from Ramirez, he said his parents came to the United States for a better life, and, while growing up, he wanted to better understand what that meant.

Ramirez continued, saying their hard work is what led to his opportunities as an actor, learning not only the possibilities to pursue his dreams but “to share that he is no different than anyone else.”

“My hope is that the people can be reminded that it is their identity that makes up that American dream! To be proud of where they come from and that it’s nothing to be ashamed of. We can contribute and lay down the tracks for future generations and say this is who we are even in the face of adversity!” Ramirez said in his statement.

Parker Ragland, an SCC student and president of the Black Student Union, said confirmation of the collaboration with Ramirez was empowering – especially during a time when many students of color have felt hesitant to speak out.

“There are many common themes of cultural identity and the importance of clubs, especially in times like this, where DEI is getting hurt,” Ragland said. “It’s important to realize what’s why it’s a thing in the first place, and the importance of it, and so people should definitely be looking forward to seeing and hearing a lot about that during the event.”

Jimenez, one of the seven students performing alongside Ramirez, said she’s often been told what her future should look like. But her own dream of continuing her education and giving back to her community is what the possibility of achieving the American dream is all about, she said.

“In my community, most of us don’t speak the English language, or it’s hard for us to speak it, or understand it. I think, being a bridge, and also if God allows me, I can continue my education, to become a lawyer,” Jimenez said.

She said she’s excited to be on stage with Ramirez and fellow SCC students who are also following their version of the American dream.

“We can bring this path and this knowledge out there to the community, but also to show others that it is not that easy, you know?” Jimenez said. “We work double, we dream double and we need to overcome a lot of frustration in paths that are not easy.”