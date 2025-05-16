Driver who crashed into River Park Square cited on suspicion of reckless driving as repairs begin

Crews repair the front of Riverpark Square after a Ford Mustang crashed through the building on Thursday night. (Alexandra Duggan / The Spokesman-Review)

The Mustang driver who crashed into the front of River Park Square Thursday night was cited for reckless driving, police say.

Police responded to the entrance of River Park Square off Main Street around 8:55 p.m. Thursday to a red Ford Mustang that had shattered the building’s windows and destroyed the outer brick wall. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Omar Khairi, was taken to a local hospital for an injury evaluation, according to a news release from the Spokane Police Department.

It was found the driver was traveling down Main at a high rate of speed, hit a parked car and then swerved to avoid a person riding a Lime scooter, said Spokane police spokesperson, Officer Dan Strassenberg. Khairi showed no signs of impairment at the time of the crash, he said.

Construction crews were observed fixing the outside of the mall Friday morning.