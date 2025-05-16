Two men killed on South Hill identified

The two men killed in a series of violent altercations earlier this week at an apartment complex on the South Hill have been identified identified.

Kevin Christensen, 60, died of stab wounds of the neck and abdomen Tuesday at the Hart Terrace apartment complex, 3308 E. 11th Ave., according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office said David McFarland, 61, died of a gunshot wound to the torso. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

Police believe McFarland attacked a woman with a knife and then stabbed Christensen before another man shot and killed the knife-wielding McFarland in self-defense Tuesday, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to a fight at the complex and found the two men injured, police said in a news release. Both died at the scene.

Detectives believe McFarland first attacked the woman. The woman was uninjured as another tenant came to her aid and pulled her into an apartment, separating her from McFarland.

McFarland then stabbed and killed Christensen near a stairwell, police said.

McFarland, who still had a knife, started walking through the complex before encountering a man walking a dog. McFarland ran at the man, who drew a gun and shot McFarland, killing him in what appeared to be self-defense, police said.

Officer Daniel Strassenberg, spokesman for the department, said Friday no one has been arrested, and detectives continue to investigate.