Man gets two-year sentence for bomb hoax that forced airliner to divert to Spokane

A 40-year-old man whose bomb threat aboard a Seattle-bound flight forced the plane to land at the Spokane International Airport was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern Washington.

Brandon L. Scott, who has been jailed since the July 5, 2023, flight, was given credit for time served and will be released Tuesday, according to court documents. He will then enter mental health treatment, according to Rob Curry, spokesman for the attorney’s office.

Scott was a passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight from Atlanta to Seattle, the attorney’s office said in a news release.

During the flight, Scott handed a flight attendant a note that said in part: “There is a bomb on the plane. This is not a joke. Several pounds of homemade explosives are in my carry-on bag. I have a detonator with me. Handle this matter carefully and exactly how I say, otherwise I will detonate the explosives and kill everyone on board. You are to alert the pilot to this note and keep the issue to yourself. Many innocent lives are in your hands, do as I demand and everyone will live. Deviate and the consequences will be deadly for all of us. I have nothing left to lose.”

The note included instructions to reroute the plane from its destination in Seattle and land at another airport. The flight attendant alerted the pilots of the plane to the threat. They then alerted Air Traffic Control, which diverted the flight to the Spokane airport. The airport placed a ground stop on all aircraft, resulting in significant delays to other departing and arriving aircraft.

Scott was arrested at the airport and admitted to what he did, the release said. No explosive materials or devices were found on the plane.

“Threatening the safety of a commercial flight is a serious federal crime that puts lives at risk, disrupts national air travel, and drains emergency resources,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker said in the release. “Mr. Scott’s actions caused widespread disruption and alarm, and this case underscores our commitment to protecting the safety of passengers and airline personnel in Eastern Washington and across the country.”

Scott pleaded guilty in February to the charge of false information and conveying a hoax bomb threat, according to documents.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, who sentenced Scott Wednesday, imposed three years of supervised release and $79,449.47 in restitution to Alaska Airlines and the Spokane International Airport.

“The threat made by Mr. Scott ended up being a hoax, but he is finding it had real-life consequences,” said W. Mike Herrington, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Fortunately, his actions did not result in anyone being hurt. I am grateful that the flight landed without incident in this case and applaud the flight crew for the professional manner in which they handled a potentially dangerous situation.”