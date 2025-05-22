‘Best friends’ Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg win Emmys for Olympics coverage

By David Matthews New York Daily News

NEW YORK — “Best friends” Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg can add another accolade to their list of credentials: Sports Emmy Award winners.

The lifestyle guru and Stewart were among the many winners in the Outstanding Live Special – Championship Event category for coverage of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on NBC and Peacock. Stewart was listed as an event analyst while and Snoop Dogg was listed as a sideline reporter. The eclectic pair covered the equestrian team dressage event and were widely celebrated for their banter.

In one exchange, Snoop talked about getting over his fear of horses with Stewart’s help.

“I gave him a stall in my stable — he’s going to put a horse in there, aren’t you, Snoop?” Martha said, to which he replied, “Yes, I am. I’m gonna buy me a horse and put it in there.”

Snoop Dogg received an additional award for Outstanding Interactive Experience on the strength of his hosting duties for those same Olympics.

“@snoopdogg and I won a coveted Emmy award today for our work with @nbcuniversal last summer [doing] the sports reporting of the Olympics,” Stewart, 83, captioned an Instagram photo of the two dressed for an equestrian event. “We are thrilled and honored!!!”

The awards were handed out at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall on Tuesday.

The pair were previously nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1.

The two have described themselves in the past as “best friends” after meeting on Stewart’s cooking show in 2008.