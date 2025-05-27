Tri-Cities Burger King worker trapped in freezer calls 911 after man breaks in

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

A 34-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday when he reportedly freaked out and began running into traffic at a busy Kennewick intersection and then broke into a closed Burger King.

His alarming behavior scared a female employee who was alone inside the restaurant, forcing her to flee into a freezer to call 911, said police.

The suspect, Stephen Zimmerle, however, already had called 911 himself.

Kennewick Officer Zachary Cain told the Tri-City Herald that Zimmerle called for help about 6 a.m., telling emergency dispatchers that someone was trying to kill him and he was being chased near the Fairchild Cinemas at Southgate.

He reportedly ran into traffic at the corner of 27th Avenue and South Quillan Street near the Walmart, jumped on the back of a pickup truck and took off his shoes before climbing out.

Witnesses told police Zimmerle allegedly ran in front of other passing cars and tried opening their doors.

When he couldn’t get inside one, he went to the nearby Burger King and smashed the window next to the front entrance and climbed in, said Cain. The restaurant hadn’t opened for the day, but an employee was working inside.

When the woman saw Zimmerle coming into the store, she ran into the walk-in freezer inside a refrigerator and called for help.

When officers arrived they found Zimmerle inside the refrigerator trying to disassemble a ventilation fan by pulling out wires, said Cain.

Officers used a Taser to shock him when he wouldn’t follow their orders to surrender. As he was being arrested, he allegedly kicked an officer.

Zimmerle was checked at Trios Southridge Hospital before being booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, felony harassment, unlawful imprisonment, malicious mischief, third-degree assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and vehicle prowling.

Cain said there is no sign of anyone actually chasing Zimmerle.