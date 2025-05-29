‘Careless act of violence’: 7 wounded in Lakewood park shooting

By Puneet Bsanti News Tribune (Tacoma)

TACOMA – A mass shooting at a Lakewood park Wednesday night left seven people injured.

Police were dispatched at 7:55 p.m. to Harry Todd Park in the 8900 block of North Thorne Lane for reports of shots fired, Lakewood Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Charles Porche told the News Tribune via email.

“Officers arriving at the park found a large crowd that had gathered due to the nice, warm weather. The scene was quite hectic as a large number of these people were attempting to flee the park after hearing the shots,” he said.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue personnel provided medical aid to five of the victims, Porche said. They were then taken to a local hospital with three people in critical condition. Officers learned two other victims took themselves to a hospital.

He said the current condition of those who were injured was not immediately known.

“It was not determined what spurred the shooting, how many people may have been shooting, or the identities of any potential suspects,” Porche said.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday.

Detectives continued investigating through the night with follows-ups and interviews, Porche said.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups, which then escalated as they fired shots at each other, according to an updated news release.

The gunshots struck those who were not involved in the dispute, with police describing the shooting as a “careless act of violence.”

Lakewood police also provided an update on the conditions of the people who were injured, the release said:

• 38-year-old man in critical condition.

• 19-year-old man in serious condition.

• 38-year-old woman in serious condition.

• 18-year-old man in stable condition.

• 17-year-old boy in stable condition.

• 17-year-old boy in stable condition.

• 16-year-old girl in stable condition.

“Detectives are receiving numerous tips, which we are grateful for and thank the community for reaching out,” the release said. “At this time, detectives are working through this tip information and evidence from the scene to help determine who was involved and what led to this incident.”

Mayor Jason Whalen and the Lakewood City Council said in a statement Thursday afternoon that they were “saddened to learn of the senseless act of violence that unfolded Wednesday night” in their city.

“The reckless actions of those involved in this incident are not reflective of our community,” the statement said. “We are a suburban, residential city with parks, lakes and open spaces that people of all ages can enjoy. Those who visit our parks and enjoy our public lakes have a right to do so without fear for their safety.”

The mayor and city council thanked police officers and medics who responded Wednesday and said Lakewood detectives continue their investigation. The shooting was associated with two people whose “careless and destructive actions” injured innocent people, and the mayor and City Council trust that “officers will do their best to identify and arrest all who were involved,” the statement said.

“As a City Council, we have always prioritized public safety,” the statement continued. “We will work with Police Chief Patrick D. Smith to determine if increased security measures during busy days at our parks is something we can implement to make sure residents and visitors continue to feel safe in our city.

“We send our sympathies and well wishes to the victims. Not only those at the hospital, but to those who were at the park or nearby and witnessed what happened. Our hearts are with them as they recover.”