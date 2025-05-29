Eddie Murphy spills a family secret: He and Martin Lawrence are in-laws after kids marry

By Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s children just built on the friends’ relationship without even casting them in a new movie together: Their two oldest are now married — to each other.

Yup, the two comedy legends are also in-laws.

“Saturday Night Live” veteran Murphy, 64, broke the news in an interview airing Thursday on “ The Jennifer Hudson Show.” He explained to his “Dreamgirls” co-star that everyone in both families expected a big wedding after the two got last fall, but his son Eric and Lawrence’s daughter Jasmin wound up tying the knot without a lot of hoopla.

“Yeah, we’re in-laws,” he said, noting that now “Bad Boys” star Lawrence, 60, “doesn’t have to pay for the big wedding.”

“They got married about two weeks ago,” Murphy told Hudson. “They went off. Everybody was making the big wedding plans and then they decided they wanted to do something quiet with just the two of them and then they got married.

“They didn’t have a wedding. They went off and they got married at the church. … They just had the two of them and the preacher.”

Murphy said he expects the newly blended clan to have “a big party” to celebrate the occasion soon.

Eric Murphy, 35, proposed to Jasmin Lawrence, 29, last November in a small event with high production values: myriad candles, romantic lighting, flower petals covering the floor and a glowing orange heart as a backdrop. The two had gone Instagram-official with their relationship back in June 2021.

“We’re engaged!! God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” she wrote on Instagram. “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

Jasmin Lawrence is Martin Lawrence’s eldest daughter. She’s from his first marriage, to Patricia Southall. She has two younger sisters, Iyana and Amara, from her dad’s marriage to Shamicka Gibbs, which ended in 2012.

Eric Murphy is the oldest of Eddie Murphy’s 10 children. His mom is Paulette McNeely. The comedian has three more sons and six daughters with four other women, including his current wife and mother of two, model Paige Butcher.

Eddie Murphy’s crack about Lawrence not paying for the big wedding goes back to when the latter joked to Jimmy Kimmel in 2022 that their children might have a “comedy super-baby” together and said, “I’m gonna try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Murphy snarked back a year later on Canadian TV, saying, “If it goes down, Martin is paying. And the wedding better be wonderful.”

We bet it was.