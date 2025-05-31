Dear Annie: Promises made, promises broken

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband had a period of infidelity. He met a co-worker, and I was sick with mold poisoning. I wasn’t giving him the attention I normally did. He said he found in her what I wasn’t giving him. He told me about her but refused to stop seeing her, swearing they were only friends.

I tried to be friends with her only to find that every interaction I saw between them hurt me and made me more insecure and uncomfortable with their relationship. Then I found out that one drunken night, before I moved into my apartment, they slept in the same bed together. My husband had lied and said she had never stepped foot in our apartment.

More lies came out, and I asked him while we worked it out to please not see her. He saw her once a week and on his birthday. I had told him when he said he wanted to see her on his birthday that he was breaking his promise to me and I would break mine to him and leave. He saw her anyway.

I also found all that out from his co-worker. She said “Janey” had been in our house a lot and gave the information without prompting. I want to save my marriage but don’t know how anymore. Our daughter and I are leaving in July, and he seems unfazed by this. I am heartbroken. – Lost and Heartbroken

Dear Lost: You have every right to feel betrayed and disappointed by your husband. Infidelity is damaging enough, but the continued lying, the broken promises and his clear disregard for your boundaries show he’s not interested in rebuilding trust.

You deserve somebody who is willing to put the work in to build a successful, trusting relationship. Leaving might not feel like winning – but at least you can walk away knowing you did everything you could. Take care of yourself and your daughter. Your heartbreak is real, but it won’t last forever.

Dear Annie: How do I know if marriage is for me? My question steers toward the religious side of things, but I’m just not sure if I will find love and romance in my life.

I haven’t had relationships with many people or any romantic relationships with women in my life, except once. The closest I came was over 11 years ago, early into my freshman year of college, with someone I met at church and deeply bonded with the entire year. Just as we started planning the future together, she transferred schools.

Now, at 29, I’m still single and a virgin. It’s not so much the sex I’m after as it is the intimacy and affection that comes with being in a close relationship. I’m just not sure if it’s me lacking some sort of self-awareness or if women aren’t interested or attracted to me at all. I always thought I wanted to be a husband and father one day, but recently, I’ve thought about becoming a monk or priest due to my lack of relationships.

I’m the kind of person who needs feedback to know how to make positive changes in my life, so any advice you have is appreciated. – Looking for Clarity

Dear Looking: Finding a lasting romantic connection and life partner takes time. Your age, virginity or lack of experience doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance. It simply means you haven’t found the right person yet.

If love and connection are what you want, you have to invest your time, energy and heart into attracting it. Put yourself in new situations. Don’t be afraid to talk to people. Be confident and know your worth. You come across as thoughtful, genuine and emotionally ready for a relationship. Keep an open mind, be patient and have faith that love can still find you.

As for the priesthood, seriously consider whether that’s a path you feel called to and not one you’re taking because you feel romantically discouraged. Becoming a priest or monk is a vocation – not a fallback plan or a last resort.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.