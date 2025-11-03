Live updates: No. 21 Gonzaga opens season against Texas Southern

From staff reports

Pregame

Gonzaga basketball is back, and there are plenty of storylines to watch in the Bulldogs’ opener.

Fans will want to get a look at the prominence of the Graham Ike-Braden Huff frontcourt duo. Zag supporters are surely eager to see Steele Venters’ return to the court after injuries kept him sidelined for the entirety of the past two seasons. There are also intriguing newcomers to keep an eye on – point guard Braeden Smith, Grand Canyon transfer Tyon Grant-Foster, Virginia transfer Jalen Warley, Arizona State transfer Adam Miller and others will make their GU debuts.

The 21st-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs open their season hosting the Texas Southern Tigers at McCarthey Athletic Center at 6 p.m. The game will air live on KHQ.

The Bulldogs are 29½-point favorites over the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Tigers, according to Vegas Insider. GU has won 21 consecutive season openers dating back to 2003, and 35 straight home openers.

Gonzaga is coming off a 26-9 season. The eighth-seeded Zags exited in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a close loss to No. 1 seed Houston. The Bulldogs didn’t bring back a ton of players from that squad, but Ike and Huff are veterans, and the team returns some GU experience in wing Emmanuel Innocenti and backup center Ismaila Diagne.

The Tigers went 15-17 overall and 12-6 in SWAC play last season. They are led by senior guard Zaire Hayes, who averaged 10.4 points last year on 46.8% shooting.

Mario Saint-Supery’s out here early going through a meticulous pregame ball-handling routine. Graham Ike at the other end putting shots up. pic.twitter.com/AblOrH2Xj6 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 4, 2025

Game preview

