Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz returning for 4th ‘Mummy’ movie

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are returning to the scene of the scare as they gear up for a fourth “Mummy” film.

The upcoming installment in the Fraser iteration of the Universal monster franchise — which last hit theaters with 2008’s “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” — will be helmed by “Ready or Not” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Variety reports.

The duo reached a new level of horror fame when they stepped behind the camera for the fifth and sixth “Scream” films, following original director Wes Craven’s death in 2015.

Oscar winners Fraser, 56, and 55-year-old Weisz made for a steamy pair in 1999’s “The Mummy,” set in Egypt, and 2001’s “The Mummy Returns,” set at a London museum, though she sat out the third film.

News of the newest chapter comes just over three years after Fraser expressed to Variety, during his successful best actor campaign for “The Whale,” that he’d “be open” to revisiting the “Mummy” franchise “if someone came up with the right conceit.”

“The ingredient that we had going for our ‘Mummy,’ which I didn’t see in the new one, was fun,” said Fraser of Tom Cruise’s bungled crack at the undead in 2017.