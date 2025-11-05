Delta plane evacuated at LaGuardia due to bomb threat

By Joseph Wilkinson New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A Delta plane at LaGuardia Airport was evacuated on the runway due to a bomb threat Tuesday night.

Delta Flight 2313 was supposed to depart for Minneapolis around 6:30 p.m. but was instead evacuated on the tarmac around 8 p.m., according to flight tracking data.

“We were just evacuated from our plane; we don’t know why,” Fox Minnesota talk show host Jason Matheson, who was on the flight, said in an Instagram video. “The plane went a little ways down the runway, stopped for about 40 minutes, and then we were told there was a security issue.”

The crew had reported hearing a bomb threat, WPIX reported. Another passenger told TMZ they watched one person escorted from their seat before the other passengers were evacuated.

“Little scary, people are a little worried,” Matheson said from the tarmac. “We don’t know what’s happening.”

The stranded passengers were taken back to the terminal on buses, then the flight was rescheduled for Wednesday morning and landed in Minneapolis around 9 a.m. The aircraft was cleared around 10 p.m. Tuesday. No bombs were found and no one was injured.

The bomb scare at LaGuardia was one of several concerning airport incidents across the U.S. on Tuesday. In the morning, another plane was evacuated at Reagan Airport after an unknown person called in a bomb threat. All traffic at the busy airport was grounded for more than an hour due to the threat.

