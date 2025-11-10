Dixit defeats Bingle, completing a progressive sweep in Spokane council elections

The progressive candidate for City Council in northeast Spokane likely will win her election by little more than a percentage point.

With all votes counted, Sarah Dixit, organizing director for Pro-Choice Washington, captured 50.6% of the vote, winning by 156 votes. Incumbent Jonathan Bingle, who lost a bid for Congress last year as a Republican, won 49.4%.

The race is outside requirements for a recount, which would occur if the margin shrank to within a half percentage point.

Spokane County Elections Manager Mike McLaughlin said after Monday’s count that all votes eligible to be counted have been tabulated. The next tabulation will happen Nov. 24. People whose ballots were set aside because they forgot to sign their ballots or their signatures did not match what’s on file can still fix their ballots. Those will be counted Nov. 24.

In the other two Spokane City Council races, progressive candidates, incumbent Zack Zappone and former prosecutor Kate Telis, won by much larger margins.

But northeastern Spokane is the only district that has elected conservative City Council candidates in the last decade. The last remaining conservative council member, Michael Cathcart, also represents the district.

Jonathan Brunt contributed to this report.