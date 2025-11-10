Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Christy’ has one of the all-time worst box office debuts

By Taijuan Moorman, Ralphie Aversa and Brendan Morrow USA Today

Audiences aren’t rushing to the octagon to see Sydney Sweeney’s sports biopic turn.

“Christy,” the new Sweeney movie following the life of trailblazing professional boxer Christy Martin, debuted at $1.3 million after its release Friday, in one of the all-time worst wide box office openings of its size, according to Box Office Mojo.

For films opening in more than 2,000 theaters, it ranks No. 12 on the worst wide openings list, and excluding rereleases, it ranks No. 9.

After the box office numbers were released, Sweeney took to social media to reflect on the project.

“i am so deeply proud of this movie,” Sweeney captioned a set of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram on Monday. “proud to represent someone as strong and resilient as Christy Martin.”

The actress touted the film’s efforts to raise awareness about domestic violence, adding, “we all signed on to this film with the belief that christy’s story could save lives.”

In 2010, Martin was stabbed, shot and left for dead by her trainer and then-husband of 19 years, James Martin (played in the film by Ben Foster). He was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison nearly two years later.

“thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come,” Sweeney continued. “if christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded. we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

The film follows Martin as she overcomes sexism and abuse to become a world champion. She was the first woman signed to a promotional contract with boxing promoter Don King. The first female boxer to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she competed from 1989 to 2011 and held the World Boxing Council female super welterweight title in 2009. Martin was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2020.

“Christy” comes off Sweeney’s success with the rom-com “Anyone But You” alongside Glen Powell and “Euphoria” fame. But it also comes off other critical flops like “Americana” and her controversial American Eagle ad, which used wordplay to describe a jeans-clad Sweeney as having “good genes.” Critics said the jeans campaign amounted to a dog whistle for eugenics and a glorification of whiteness.

Sweeney, who is also producer for the biopic with Fifty-Fifty Films, said the American Eagle ad “reaction definitely was a surprise” and that it was “surreal” to see the president and vice president of the United States comment on it, while noting that much of the chatter didn’t make its way to her.

“I kind of just put my phone away,” she told GQ. “I was filming every day. I’m filming ‘Euphoria,’ so I’m working 16-hour days and I don’t really bring my phone on set, so I work and then I go home and I go to sleep. So I didn’t really see a lot of it.”