Intoxicated man arrested after using excavator to destroy new Post Falls home, police say

Fred Kudrna, 29, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, burglary and malicious injury to property, according to Post Falls police. This photo shows the back of the home. (Courtesy of Post Falls Police Department)

An intoxicated 29-year-old man used an excavator to destroy a newly built home early Tuesday morning, according to the Post Falls Police Department.

Police arrested Fred Kudrna on suspicion of DUI, felony burglary and felony malicious injury to property after officers located Kudrna driving away from the home on West Alsea Avenue and West Platte Court, according to a police news release.

Multiple people called 911 at about 5:40 a.m. to report a person pummeling the home, which was completed and recently sold, but not yet occupied. Officers pulled Kudrna over and arrested him, police said.

Kudrna is homeless and works in construction, but police did not disclose a motive.

Detectives are working with the builder of the home and witnesses to the crime. Additional charges are possible.