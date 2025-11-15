Montana woman dies in Shoshone County rollover crash

A 25-year-old Missoula, Montana, woman was killed after she was thrown from a passenger seat of a SUV that overturned Saturday afternoon in Cataldo, according to Idaho State Police.

A Mazda CX-5, driven by a 25-year-old Lolo, Montana, man, was traveling at about 1:55 p.m. west on I-90 when he drove off the road on a curve and the car rolled, police said in a news release. The woman was thrown from the SUV.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office deputies and ISP troopers responded. An ambulance took the driver to a nearby hospital. The passenger was airlifted to a hospital where she died.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.