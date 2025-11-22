Man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for raping, molesting young children

A 36-year-old man was sentenced to nearly 16 years to life in prison for sexually abusing five children, according to the Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Matthew R. Lance pleaded guilty last month to one count of first-degree child molestation, two counts of first-degree child rape, one count of indecent exposure, one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and one count of fourth-degree assault, according to court documents.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel on Friday sentenced Lance to 189 months to life in prison, a prosecuting attorney’s office news release said.

The sexual abuse occurred over a five-year period starting in 2018, according to the release. Court documents showed that Lance, a relative of the children, engaged in sexual acts with them starting when they were 6 to 8 years old, the release said.

Hazel also ordered Lance to lifetime community custody, he must register as a sex offender for life and cannot have contact with the victims.