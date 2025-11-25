Washington’s mountain passes get slick in midst of holiday travel

Spokane and surrounding mountain passes were getting bouts of rain and snow as travelers made their way to their Thanksgiving destinations.

Meteorologists on Tuesday already were seeing snow move into Eastern Washington, according to National Weather Service meteorologist, Valerie Thaylor.

Higher elevations near Spokane could get up to 2 inches of snow, Thaylor said. Those areas include the West Plains or more north toward Deer Park.

In downtown Spokane, travelers will experience some mix of snow and rain, but the snow is not expected to stick, Thaylor said.

Temperatures will warm into the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday, but there also are chances of snow on Friday, according to the weather service’s forecast. As of Tuesday, it was snowing on the summit of Snoqualmie and Stevens passes.

Stevens Pass was closed Tuesday afternoon due to a collision east of the summit, the Washington Department of Transportation posted on social media. Snoqualmie could see up to 8 inches of snow while Stevens may see up to a foot, the weather service posted on X.

By 4 p.m. Tuesday, “compact snow and ice” was reported on Stevens Pass by the Department of Transportation .

Lookout Pass on Interstate 90 at the Montana border could see between 3 to 5 inches of snow, according to the weather service.

Most of the snow is expected to slow by Wednesday morning and rain will continue over the passes into Friday.

For travelers heading back over the passes after the holiday, they may see drier conditions: There is less of a chance of snow. While the temperatures may be cold enough for snow, meteorologists say there is not enough evidence to say it will happen.

“It’s something we are keeping our eyes on,” Thaylor said. “In the mountains it’s always good to prepare, have chains, keep a winter travel kit and supplies in case you to get stuck on the pass.”

Those traveling over the Cascades this week are encouraged to slow down and prepare for any setbacks, the weather service wrote on social media.