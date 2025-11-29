WSDOT picks Spokane-based contractor for 1-90 overpass repairs in Cle Elum

By Joel Donofrio Yakima Herald-Republic

An in-state contractor has been selected to repair the Bullfrog Road overpass on Interstate 90 in Kittitas County, with a construction schedule to be announced soon.

Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation and Gov. Bob Ferguson’s office announced Tuesday that Garco Construction, with offices in Federal Way and Spokane, was chosen from seven companies that had bid on the project.

“In the next few weeks, we expect to announce the construction schedule to repair the overpass,” Ferguson’s office announced on the governor’s Facebook page. “We’re moving quickly to replace this vital connection for the community.”

Ferguson declared an emergency last month after the Bullfrog Road overpass, located just west of Cle Elum, was damaged by an oversized truck on Oct. 21.

Demolition of the overpass began two days after the accident, with westbound lanes of I-90 closed after the crash and one eastbound lane closed during the demolition. All lanes of the interstate reopened on Oct. 24 after the demolition of the damaged overpass was completed.

Ferguson’s office stated the emergency proclamation allows the state to seek federal funds for reimbursement of the repairs. The state will also seek reimbursement for damage and repair costs from the truck operator or other parties responsible for the collision with the overpass.

“The Washington State Patrol stopped the driver, and WSP’s Commercial Vehicle Services Division is investigating,” the governor’s office reported.

Roughly 17,000 vehicles travel this section of I-90 daily, with about 1,500 crossing the Bullfrog Road overpass each day, WSDOT reported.

The Oct. 21 crash was the fourth time since August that WSDOT has had to close a bridge or overpass in the state while repairs are made due to an oversized vehicle strike.

Yakima Valley projects





WSDOT officials also recently announced updates on 2025 highway construction projects in the Yakima Valley.

In a Nov. 18 news release, WSDOT announced completed projects on U.S. 12 near Rimrock and State Route 821 in East Selah. Work at U.S. 97 and Lateral A in Wapato will pause for the winter and pick back up next spring.

In September, contractor crews began construction on a new roundabout at the US 97-Lateral A intersection. All southbound lanes are open and moving through the partially completed roundabout, WSDOT reported, with northbound lanes remaining in the existing two-lane configuration.

There is full access to the business center west of the highway, and travelers on northbound U.S. 97 can turn left onto Lateral A. Construction will resume in the spring and the project is expected to be complete by summer 2026, WSDOT reported.

This project is part of an ongoing partnership between WSDOT and the Yakama Nation to improve safety along the U.S. 97 corridor between Union Gap and Toppenish. The Lateral A roundabout will be the third constructed along this stretch of highway.

Contractor crews also repaired an embankment on U.S. 12 near Rimrock Lake and repaved several sections along SR 821 in East Selah.