Man shot twice at Spokane Valley house party

Gunfire last weekend interrupted a Spokane Valley house party where a man was believed to have been shot twice, according to police.

Spokane Valley and county deputies responded about 2:45 a.m. Saturday to shots fired at a residence at 813 N. Park Road, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. The house is located near Broadway Avenue and across the street from AmeriMart gas station.

A woman at the party reported hearing eight gunshots, according to court documents. She said about 15 people were at the scene at the time of the shooting.

Deputies did not find any suspects or gunshot victims, according to court records. A deputy did locate an unholstered black semiautomatic handgun with a tactical light and a red dot on a bed.

Minutes later, a man called 911 and reported he had been shot in the arm and leg while in front of the residence and was waiting in a car near Havana Street and Second Avenue on the border of Spokane Valley and Spokane near Interstate 90, court documents say. Deputies responded and found the man had two apparent gunshot wounds.

Deputies applied a tourniquet to the man, and the Spokane Valley Fire Department also assisted with medical aid before he was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be injuries that were not life threatening, according to the release.

Court documents indicate first responders found a loaded Glock magazine containing 9 mm cartridges on the injured man.

A detective found several fired 9 mm cartridge casings in the AmeriMart parking lot, according to documents. Deputies also located several fired .380 caliber cartridge casings in the front yard of the Park Road home.

The gunshot victim told deputies he attended a party with a friend, but would not provide the friend’s name and was unable to recall the location of the party, according to the release. It was believed to be the same incident on Park Road. He said they had just arrived when someone shot him.

Due to the number of potential witnesses at the residence and other calls in the area, Liberty Lake police officers responded to the home to assist deputies, the release stated.

Police believe a group of people arrived at the Park Road party and an argument between the partygoers and the unknown group ensued in front of the home, according to the release. At some point, someone began firing a gun and everyone scattered, with multiple people leaving the scene prior to deputies arriving.

Some people who fled left behind personal items, like cellphones, according to court records.

Law enforcement interviewed several witnesses, but none claimed to have seen the incident, nor did they know who was involved in the shooting, according to documents. Most witnesses admitted to hearing the shots but would not provide more information.

No one has been arrested, and detectives continue to investigate, police said in the release.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken with law enforcement is urged to call Detective James Hall at (509) 477-3481 and reference incident No. 10137985.