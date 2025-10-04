Whitworth surges in fourth quarter, opens NWC play with win over Pacific

From staff reports

Whitworth used a fourth-quarter rally to break free from a tight game and opened its Northwest Conference schedule with a bounce-back win.

The visiting Pirates snapped a two-game skid, pulling away late for a 28-14 victory over Pacific (Oregon) on Saturday afternoon at Hanson Stadium in Forest Grove, Oregon.

A sequence of three possessions turned the tide in favor of the Pirates (2-2, 1-0), who led 3-0 at the half but struggled to complete drives and fell behind 7-6 entering the fourth quarter.

Whitworth’s offense found a rhythm early in the fourth, capping a 10-play, 90-yard series with tailback Luis Salgado’s 3-yard touchdown run. The Pirate defense forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, then Whitworth’s offense created a 21-7 cushion on Drake Matthies’ 27-yard touchdown catch with 7:42 to play.

Salgado added a 14-yard TD carry 3 minutes later to ice the game. Whitworth outscored Pacific 22-7 in the fourth.

Whitworth’s offense got going after a couple of shaky outings in past weeks. The Pirates recorded a season-high 372 yards and surpassed the 100-yard mark in the running game for the first time this year, logging 143 yards. Whitworth had been held to 10 points and under 200 yards on Sept. 13 in a loss to Eastern Oregon, and the Pirates had 17 points and 207 yards Sept. 20 in a loss to Redlands.

Junior quarterback Logan Lacio, coming off a tough outing against Redlands, rebounded with an efficient day, completing 23 of 35 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. Salgado had 116 yards and two TDs on 21 carries. Ten Pirates had receptions.

The Boxers (1-3, 0-1) finished with 294 yards, 85 in the first half as Whitworth leaned on its defense while the offense found its footing. Sophomore linebacker Drew Cody had a game-high 11 tackles and one of the Pirates’ three sacks.

The Pirates next host NWC foe George Fox at 1 p.m. on Saturday for homecoming at the Pine Bowl.