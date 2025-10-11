Kootenai County Sheriff’s sergeant dies in UTV crash in north-central Idaho

An 18-year veteran of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office died in a UTV crash near Elk River, Idaho, according to law enforcement officials.

Dale Law, 43, of Hayden, was thrown from the off-road vehicle that rolled off an old logging road, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office said on the county’s Facebook page. Law was found dead Friday near the UTV after an extensive search.

Law served Kootenai County for 18 years and was promoted to sergeant in 2024, according to Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris, who posted a statement on the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Saturday.

Norris called Law, who he referred to as “Caleb” in his post, a “valued member” of the sheriff’s office family.

“Caleb was very kind and ready to help coworkers, friends and strangers at anytime of the day or night,” Norris wrote. “He loved to hunt and be in Idaho’s great outdoors. He is missed by his Sheriff’s Office family already. Our hearts are with his wife and children during this difficult time.”

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 1:40 a.m. Friday of an “overdue person” on a UTV near Elk River, according to Clearwater County’s Facebook page.

Deputies and search and rescue personnel began searching for Law. The search covered an extremely large area from Elk River to Dworshak Reservoir and included searchers in pickups, UTVs, a drone and the Back Country Medics helicopter, according to the Clearwater County Facebook post.

Searchers spoke to several hunters who were camped in the area, and several of them assisted in the search, the post stated. The hunters found the missing UTV at about noon Friday near the South Fork of Robinson Creek east of Elk River.