24-year-old Post Falls woman dead in North Idaho car crash

By Elena Perry elenap@spokesman.com(509) 459-5270

A 24-year-old Post Falls woman died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Idaho’s Shoshone County .

Idaho State Police responded to the crash just before 3 a.m. Sunday and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman was driving south on Coeur d’Alene River Road in a black Kia Sportage, according to a police news release. Near milepost 13, she failed to turn and veered off the roadway. The Kia rolled over. She was not wearing a seat belt according to the release.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash. Police did not identify the deceased woman.