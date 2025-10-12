A man shot in his car dies; police seeking information to identify and locate suspect

A man is dead after a suspect shot him in his vehicle parked on McClellan Street in the Cliff-Cannon Neighborhood, near downtown Spokane early Sunday morning.

Police have yet to identify or locate the suspect. The department has not released the name of the victim.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, Spokane police responded to a report of a shooting near the 600 block of McClellan Street. There, police encountered the victim dead in his car, according to a police news release.

Detectives from the Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Unit are investigating the incident, with initial information suggesting an unknown suspect walked up to the car and shot at the victim seated inside, then ran away.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.