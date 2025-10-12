Spokane man dead in motorcycle crash near Post Falls

A 21-year-old Spokane man died in a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 90 near Post Falls .

First responders pronounced rider Eddie Martinez Lopez dead at the scene of the motorcycle crash.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, an Idaho State Police sergeant reported a motorcycle driving 117 miles per hour on I-90 near Spokane Street in Post Falls, according to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. The sergeant turned on his lights and sirens and pursued the motorcycle, soon finding Martinez Lopez and the motorcycle had crashed in a roundabout at Prairie Avenue and Chase Road near Post Falls.

Responders include officials from Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.