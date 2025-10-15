Small kitchen, big bar menu, evening entertainment bring Sundance Plaza’s Alibi to life

Deb Weisgerber and her husband, Bill, have opened the Alibi at 9025 N. Indian Trail Road in the Sundance Plaza. The business has a ‘70s theme and speakeasy feel. (DAN PELLE/FOR THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Info: Find them on Facebook at Alibi Spokane

If You Go

You never know when you might need a good alibi, and if you live in the Indian Trail Neighborhood, you have one handy.

Alibi is the latest venture from restaurateurs and real estate agents Bill and Deb Weisgerber.

The ’70s-inspired bar in the Sundance Plaza shopping center features craft cocktails, carefully curated beer and wine selections, shareable apps and light bites.

“I grew up in kitchens,” said Deb Weisgerber. “My dad was in the food and beverage industry, and he would take me to work with him.”

At 19, she bought her first house, outfitted it with a licensed commercial kitchen, and launched Sandwiches to Go.

“People faxed me their orders and I made and delivered their sandwiches – mostly downtown.”

When she hired an employee and learned how complicated labor and industry regulations can be, she closed the business.

In 2003, she and Bill opened a coffee stand on Northwest Boulevard. They painted the building pink and christened it Deb’s Espresso, eventually opening two other locations.

When she saw a space in the Garland District on Craigslist, she decided to try her hand at bartending and opened the Drinkery.

They closed one coffee stand, and the bar proved so successful that they sold the other two.

In 2015, the couple found a spot in the Logan Neighborhood and opened the Foxhole, a pizza joint.

“It was a flop,” she said. “We had pizza and jello shots, but nobody came in – the kids preferred Jack and Dan’s.”

So, they returned to the Drinkery.

“We fixed up the building and it was wildly successful,” Weisgerber said. “I worked there every day.”

After selling the business in 2020, she was ready for a different career and got her real estate license.

“I love real estate – I plan to do it far beyond retirement age, but it doesn’t offer me the creative outlet that the bar/restaurant industry does.”

While shopping at Safeway on Indian Trail Road, she saw a “for lease” sign on the door of the former Happy Trails to Brews tavern.

“I saw endless possibilities for this space,” Weisgerber said.

The biggest struggle was coming up with a name, so she crowd-sourced on Facebook and landed on Alibi.

“After that, everything came together,” she said. “Bill and I handpicked the furnishings, the dishes, the glassware and the furniture.”

The once red walls got a coat of black paint, and Bill added wainscoting and built liquor shelves behind the bar.

Weisgerber shopped for vintage furniture at local antique stores, where she discovered a painting of a ’70s-era girl that matched the vibe she wanted – a dark, moody hideaway.

Guests enter through a roped-off area advising the venue is exclusively for 21 and older, past a couple of rattan outdoor sofas and tables.

Backlit liquor shelves and soft, colored lights under the bar top create a welcoming ambiance. A big birthday wheel at the far end offers birthday guests an opportunity to spin it and win prizes. The cozy bar/dining area seats 49.

Craft cocktails made with high-end liquors serve as the drink menu’s centerpiece.

The Midnight Confession incorporates WhistlePig Piggyback Rye while the Cover Story offers a refreshing sip that includes Prosecco, St. Germain, lime and mint.

“We use fresh-pressed juices and herbs in a lot of our drinks,” Weisgerber said. “I’m also very passionate about wine, and we have a good selection of wine and bubbly. We have six draft beers, mostly local, but no domestics.”

A small kitchen meant creating a small menu that still offers bites to please every palate. House-made dips provide a tasty snack or starting point for a meal.

For example, house-smoked salmon stars in a dip topped with lemon and capers. Served with rice crackers and a selection of fresh veggies, it pairs deliciously with any cocktail.

“We smoke our own salmon and chicken,” Weisgerber said.

Handhelds include a smoked chicken quesadilla that comes loaded with black beans and pepperjack cheese and is served with house-made pasta salad.

The French onion grilled cheese features Gruyere, Swiss and caramelized onion jam. It’s served with a Caesar salad and a side of rich au jus for dipping. The buttery sourdough holds up well to the gooey cheese and savory sauce.

A trio of entrée salads offers hearty options and shareables include flatbreads and charcuterie.

“I’m proud of the menu,” Weisgerber said. “Keeping your menu and your hours consistent and providing quality service is the key to success.”

In addition to food and drink, Alibi offers plenty of evening entertainment options. There are a variety of events happening nearly every night, including live music, trivia and karaoke.

While Weisgerber would love for Alibi to become a neighborhood hub, she also hopes the classy venue will become a destination spot.

“It’s a beautiful space and pretty enough to make a drive worth your while,” she said.

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.