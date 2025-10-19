Coeur d’Alene police Chief Lee White to retire in January

After over a decade spent leading the police department in Coeur d’Alene, police Chief Lee White intends to retire in January, the city announced Friday.

White’s last day will be Jan. 14.

White moved to Coeur d’Alene and assumed the role of chief in 2014 after leaving 22 years with the Mesa Police Department in Arizona. He’s worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years.

During his tenure in Coeur d’Alene, a city news release stated, White strengthened community policing initiatives, modernized department operations, and reduced crime.

Crime went down by 78% during White’s leadership, according to the release, while the city grew by 22,000 residents. There are fewer victims of crime now in Coeur d’Alene than in the 1980s, according to the release.

“I leave behind an amazing Police Department with fantastic employees,” White wrote in the news release. “I know the officers of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department will continue to serve with pride and excellence, and it was the honor of my life to serve them and our citizens as chief.”

The mayor and Coeur d’Alene City Council are expected to begin the process for recruiting White’s successor soon.

“Chief White’s commitment to public safety has helped make Coeur d’Alene a safer and more connected community. We are grateful for his service and wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement” Coeur d’Alene Mayor Woody McEvers wrote in the release.