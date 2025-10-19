FBI raids Boise-area property in horse betting investigation

By Sally Krutzig and Carolyn Komatsoulis Idaho Statesman

BOISE – The FBI raided a property in Wilder, Idaho, on Sunday during an investigation into alleged illegal horse betting at a track there, and Idaho advocates said that immigrants were targeted at the scene.

Online records show a federal criminal complaint filed by FBI Special Agent Jacob Sheridan said the agency was investigating a horse racetrack in Wilder over suspicion of illegal gambling at a place known as La Catedral Arena, located at 27410 Peckham Road.

Property owner Ivan Tellez has a conditional use permit from Canyon County to hold horse racing events at La Catedral, but he does not hold a betting license, according to the FBI complaint.

FBI spokesperson Sandra Barker confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the FBI conducted “court-authorized activity” in Wilder on Sunday, but declined to provide additional information. The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed it had deputies there, but would not comment further.

Estefania Mondragon, executive director of PODER of Idaho, told the Idaho Statesman that her organization had members at the scene who said Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were there as well. People arrived to protest the activity, according to Mondragon.

She also told the Statesman that people who were not involved in the alleged illegal betting operation also were detained.

“This is absolutely ridiculous that we arrest and corral people into buses and separate them from their families,” Mondragon said by phone. “I’ve been on the brink of crying. I can’t believe it’s happening in Idaho. We’re a tight-knit community and these are our neighbors that we’re going after. It’s heartbreaking and a betrayal to our families here.”