One arrested, none injured in Hillyard shooting early Thursday morning

Spokane County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at the scene of a shooting on Havana Street early Thursday morning, booking him into jail on felony charges.

No one was injured in the shooting. The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Brian K. Reed, a 73-year-old with a past felony conviction.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call from someone being shot at in the 2100 block of North Havana Street, just south of East Queen Avenue, in Hillyard.

According to a news release from the office, the victim said he drove to Reed’s RV to pick up his girlfriend. While sitting in his car waiting for her to leave, the caller said he saw Reed looking at him and reaching through the RV window. He then heard what he thought was a gunshot and saw a muzzle flash, just before the driver’s side window of his vehicle shattered. When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw what appeared to be a bullet strike on the driver’s door window frame.

The victim said he feared for his life and that he heard Reed laughing and drove away to call 911.

Responding deputies launched a drone around the RV to see the area and eventually arrested Reed without any incident; Reed followed deputies’ commands, according to the release.

Deputies detained a woman at the scene, who was uninjured and said she heard Reed say he was going to grab his gun after the victim drove up to the RV and yelled the woman’s name. She said she heard Reed open the window and a loud bang, thinking Reed had shot the victim.

Reed told deputies he yelled at the victim and had a shotgun, pellet guns and an inoperable revolver, but denied any shooting. He said he heard a loud boom and saw a rock in his generator, according to the release.

Deputies arrested Reed, who has a past felony conviction and is prohibited from keeping firearms.

Deputies received a search warrant to take all firearms and gun-related items. From the RV, they confiscated five firearms, two pellet guns, three BB guns, live ammunition and three spent .22 caliber casings.

In their search, deputies found a spent .22 caliber casing near the window Reed reportedly shot from.

Deputies booked Reed into the Spokane County Jail for felony charges of first -degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.