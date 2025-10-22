Shoshone County sheriff resigns after off-duty crash; Kootenai County conducting investigation

Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey submitted her resignation from the sheriff’s office after she was involved in an off-duty, hit-and-run crash Tuesday, according to law enforcement officials.

A Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office post, published on Wednesday, did not make clear whether the crash led to her resignation, but it mentioned both. A voicemail message to a sheriff’s patrol captain Wednesday seeking an interview was not returned.

The post stated Lindsey was involved Tuesday in an off-duty “traffic accident” in her personal vehicle. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct “any investigation which may have been necessary related to the accident.” The details of the investigation have not been released.

At the request of the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to Shoshone County to investigate the hit-and-run crash involving Lindsey, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

“The crash involved her vehicle striking a fixed object,” the Kootenai release said.

No injuries were reported.

Lindsey sent a letter Wednesday to Shoshone County officials announcing her resignation.

Her resignation, addressed to the community, county commissioners and sheriff’s office, noted that she has served as a Shoshone County law enforcement officer for 21 years. She wrote that it was “one of the greatest honors of my life.”

“I have watched as this county and Sheriff’s Office has constantly strived to improve upon itself,” the letter said. “We stand by our family, friends, and neighbors through the good times and the hard times. I have loved this community with everything that I have, but it is with a heavy heart that I must resign from the position of the Shoshone County Sheriff.”

Lindsey wrote she appreciated the community and her fellow first responders who supported her during her career.

“It is with great hope that I have left our beautiful county better than when I started,” she said. “I ask for the continued support of our Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the team that will continue to provide law enforcement excellence for many years to come.”

Undersheriff Lance Stutzke will serve as the interim sheriff until county commissioners appoint a new sheriff, the post stated.

“Sheriff Lindsey will be greatly missed by our SCSO team,” the post said. “We ask that everyone please respect the many years of service that Sheriff Lindsey has dedicated to our community. Our office will continue to serve this community to the best of our abilities, and we ask for your continued support while we move forward through this transition.”

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office will submit its investigative findings to the Shoshone County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The release said it will not release further information at this time.