Three injured, 1 dog dead after pickup truck rolls, strikes house near Spokane

A suspected impaired driver and two passengers were hospitalized and a dog died after a rollover crash sent a pickup truck into a home Wednesday southwest of Spokane.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Airway Heights and Cheney police officers responded at about 1 a.m. to the crash near West Hallett and South Mayflower roads, according to a sheriff’s office news release. The law enforcement officers found a 2004 Ford F-250 on its side and extensive damage to a home.

Spokane County Fire District 3 and American Medical Response provided aid to the man who was driving and thrown from the truck. They also treated a woman and man in the truck.

The driver remained in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The woman was also still hospitalized with serious injuries but she was expected to survive. The other passenger was released from the hospital.

Investigators believe the driver and woman were not wearing seat belts while the other passenger was. A dog inside the truck was thrown from the vehicle and died.

Deputies believe the driver was impaired and driving recklessly at the time of the crash.

Investigators believe the driver was speeding east on Hallett Road when he drifted and partially drove off the road. He overcorrected, causing the Ford to cross both lanes and begin to spin. He left the road on the southwest corner of Hallett and Sunflower and rolled. The Ford struck a fence and eventually hit a house, causing significant structural damage.

The driver could face felony vehicular assault charges. A sample of the driver’s blood was taken for testing as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.