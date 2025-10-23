Ring in Halloween, help address domestic violence at interactive screening of Tim Burton classic

There is nothing like singing along at the top of our lungs with your fellow Pumpkin King devotees at the Garland Theater to ring in Halloween.

Not only is it a fitting way to mark the holiday, it can also double as a means to root out domestic violence, said Taffy Hunter, executive director of the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition.

“Our organization approaches the conversation around domestic violence kind of in a different way,” Hunter said. “We really want to lean into prevention of domestic violence, and we know through studies that one of the great ways to do that is called positive childhood experiences.”

Earlier this month, Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown designated October as “Domestic Violence Action Month,” part of a national effort to draw increased awareness and solutions to addressing domestic violence.

Approximately 1 in 3 women and 1 in 10 men will experience domestic violence in Spokane County over their life, according to data from the Spokane Regional Health District. In Washington state, 1 in 7 murders is committed by a former or current intimate partner.

The domestic violence coalition will be hosting an interactive, sing-along screening of Tim Burton’s stop motion classic “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Garland Theater on Friday in an effort to reduce those figures locally, spur action and raise funding to ensure the nonprofit’s continued advocacy.

Doors for the event will open at 4:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6. General admission tickets will cost $15 and come with a kit to participate in the interactive elements of the screening. For example, every time the mayor of Halloweentown’s head spins around, attendees are encouraged to start spinning a provided fidget spinner.

Costumes are encouraged, and the best dressed will go home with a prize, Hunter said.

“Those positive childhood experiences include things like participating in community traditions, feeling supported by family and friends, feeling safe and protected by any adult at home, and a sense of belonging,” Hunter said. “And these interactive movies really fit all of those pieces.”

The Friday screening will be the fifth the coalition has hosted at the Garland Theater since its reopening in March 2024. Hunter said in addition to providing a low-barrier positive experience to families who may be struggling, the screenings serve as a means to spread the word on the resources available in the community.

It can also bring the organization face to face with some of the individuals they are hoping to assist. Some have used prior screenings to access assistance for the first time, Hunter said.

“Because we’re in the community, it’s easier to do that than, say, make the scary phone call,” Hunter said.

The domestic violence coalition has lost more than $150,000 in federal funding this year that it previously relied on for operations, as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing cuts to grant programs. Hunter said the ticket sales at $10 each will help backfill that hole, but the organization is looking for more community members to become monthly donors.

The coalition relies on that funding to put on their community events and programs, which include education programs in local schools. The funding is also used to support fellow nonprofits and organizations working to end domestic violence, like the YWCA Spokane, the Kalispel Tribe and Safe Passage Idaho.

“We love providing these amazing, family-centered, whole family healing opportunities for our community,” Hunter said. “But we won’t be able to do that if we don’t stay funded.”

Hunter said those looking to support the organization, or individuals in need of information and resources, can learn more on the coalition’s website, endtheviolence.org. Tickets for Friday’s interactive movie screening can be purchased through the Garland Theater.

October has long been referred to as an awareness month for domestic violence, but Hunter said there has been a pointed shift nationally to the word “action.” She sees it as a natural progression in the campaign, and hopes it inspires more than a few movie attendees Friday – after they are done belting “This is Halloween.”

“There’s lots of different things that you can do to help not only spread awareness, but create a city where everybody is safe from violence, and I think that that’s the focus, and that’s the reason for action,” Hunter said. “We’re asking people to move into action. How are we going to prevent domestic violence if we don’t start acting?”