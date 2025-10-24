State slowpitch: Mt. Spokane faces University for State 3A/2A slowpitch softball title; Ferris knocked out of 4A tourney

Roundup of Friday’s state slowpitch softball tournament action at Kiwanis Field in Yakima.

The Greater Spokane League was the first in the state to resume playing slowpitch softball and move it to the fall. Since then, the league has maintained powerhouse standing at the state level, especially at the 3A/2A tournament, where a GSL team – or two – has played in the title game every season.

The past two seasons, Mt. Spokane has beaten University in the 3A/2A title game, and the Titans won the previous two before that.

This year, U-Hi will get yet another chance to avenge their past two defeats in the championship game.

The top-seeded Wildcats outscored its two opponents 47-4, cruising to the title match at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Kiwanis Field in Yakima. The Titans were equally impressive, winning their two games by a combined 39-3.

Ferris reached the 4A tournament for the first time since 2017 but lost two straight and were eliminated before the medal rounds.

Semifinals

Mt. Spokane 23, Kelso 4: Quincy Schuerman had four hits and four RBIs and the top-seeded Wildcats (20-0) defeated the fourth-seeded Hilanders (17-4) in four innings. Emme Bond, Addison Jay and Kaydin Bradeen each went 4 for 4 for Mt. Spokane.

University 20, R.A. Long 3: Claire Fulkerson drove in four runs on four hits and the third-seeded Titans (18-3) defeated the seventh-seeded Lumberjills (13-7) in five innings. Ava Hubble and Kennedy Kropp each knocked in three runs for U-Hi.

First round

Mt. Spokane 24, Ballard 0: Schuerman hit two home runs with four RBIs and the top-seeded Wildcats (19-0) shut out the eighth-seeded Beavers (9-5) in five innings. Schuerman finished 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs, while Kaydin Bradeen knocked in four with three hits including a double. Six Wildcats had multihit games.

University 19, Inglemoor 0: Ella Jensen went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs and five RBIs and the third-seeded Titans (17-3) shut out the sixth-seeded Vikings (14-5) in five innings. Pitchers Berkly Noble and McKenzie Handran limited Inglemoor to three singles and no walks over five innings. Marykate Hull had two hits with four RBIs and Alaina Kudrna added three hits and three RBIs for the Titans.

4A

Lake Washington 7, Ferris 5: Bobbie Hagerman hit two triples scoring two runs and the eighth-seeded Kangaroos (13-8) eliminated the fifth-seeded Saxons (10-10). Bella Hao went 3 for 3 with a walk and Lilli DeLeon hit a solo home run for Ferris.

Skyview 17, Ferris 0: Taylor Lies and Dylan Yates both homered in a six-run first inning and the fourth-seeded Storm (18-1) shut out the fifth-seeded Saxons (10-9) in five innings. Lies led off the game with an inside-the-park homer, while Yates added a three-run shot later in the inning. Winning pitcher Cate Brown allowed just five hits and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs. Bella Hao went 2 for 2 for Ferris.