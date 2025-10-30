$5M bail set for suspect accused of shooting 6 people at Pasco party

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – A suspected shooter pleaded innocent to wounding six people at a Pasco birthday party last weekend.

Osman C. Morales-Salto, 21, appeared in Franklin County Superior Court by video from the jail Thursday afternoon after his arrest the day before following a SWAT standoff in Pullman.

Morales-Salto and his co-defendant, Brian Panduro-Valenzuela, 21, are accused of shooting into the crowded party after getting into a fight with some of the guests.

They are each charged in Franklin County Superior Court with six counts of first-degree assault.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Julie Long asked a judge Thursday to set Morales-Salto’s bail at $5 million because he immediately fled the Tri-Cities after the shooting early Sunday.

Morales-Salto pleaded innocent to the six counts, and his attorney didn’t argue against the bail.

Panduro-Valenzuela also was arrested Wednesday. He was taken into custody in Rathdrum at a construction site. It is unclear when he will be returned to Pasco face the charges.

Morales-Salto and Panduro-Valenzuela have spent about eight months out of jail since being acquitted in the murder of Denali Anderson outside an August 2022 party in Pasco.

Court documents show the two showed up uninvited last Saturday night at a party on Robert Wayne Drive. While inside, one of them got into a confrontation with a woman, court documents said.

That led to a group of party-goers trying to get the men to leave. Morales-Salto allegedly pulled out a gun during the ensuing fight near the front door. The fighting stopped for a bit but then Morales-Salto and Panduro-Valenzuela allegedly started shooting at some partygoers and at the house from the driveway, court documents said.

Six people were hit in the arms, legs or rear with gunshots. There were reports of two people being hit in the chest. All are expected to survive.

The suspects fled before Pasco police arrived. Officers found 10 9mm and two .380-caliber shell casings. The home had multiple bullet holes and a large amount of blood throughout the first floor.